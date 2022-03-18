Acciona Plans To Invest $30M In Eve
- Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) company, has established a strategic partnership with Acciona to accelerate the development of a global and sustainable Urban Air Mobility ecosystem.
- Acciona is a provider of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy.
- As per the partnership terms, upon completion of Eve's business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZNTE), Acciona will invest $30 million and join the group of strategic investors supporting the development of Eve and its business plan.
- José Manuel Entrecanales, Acciona's Chairman and CEO, will become a member of the Board after Eve's listing on NYSE.
- Price Action: ERJ shares closed higher by 3.74% at $11.65 on Thursday.
