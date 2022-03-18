 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acciona Plans To Invest $30M In Eve
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Acciona Plans To Invest $30M In Eve
  • Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) company, has established a strategic partnership with Acciona to accelerate the development of a global and sustainable Urban Air Mobility ecosystem.
  • Acciona is a provider of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy.
  • RelatedEVTOL Company Eve Gets Spin Out From Embraer, SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
  • As per the partnership terms, upon completion of Eve's business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZNTE), Acciona will invest $30 million and join the group of strategic investors supporting the development of Eve and its business plan.
  • José Manuel Entrecanales, Acciona's Chairman and CEO, will become a member of the Board after Eve's listing on NYSE.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares closed higher by 3.74% at $11.65 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

Eve, Global Crossing Airlines Sign LOI For Up To 200 eVTOL Aircraft
Why Are Embraer Shares Trading Lower Today
Embraer Enters Air Freight Market With Passenger To Freight Conversions
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
American Airlines Plans To Expand Embraer Fleet With $160.2M Order
EmbraerX Inks Services Agreement With Jet Flight Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com