 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Shares Findings On Ransomware Hacker Group
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Google Shares Findings On Ransomware Hacker Group
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google detected a group of ransomware hackers trying to breach companies in 2021, exploiting a vulnerability in Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows.
  • The group sent over 5,000 malicious emails a day to up to 650 global organizations, often leveraging a flaw in MSHTML. Microsoft issued a security fix for the Windows vulnerability in late 2021.
  • Lately, the group has attacked various organizations and industries with a less specific focus.
  • The group referred to by Google as Exotic Lily used artificial intelligence technology to create fake LinkedIn profiles.
  • The group functions as an initial access broker, which breaks into corporate computer networks and passes that access to other cybercriminal syndicates.
  • Exotic Lily is associated with the notorious Russian-speaking ransomware group, Conti. 
  • The operators worked a fairly typical 9-to-5 job, with very little activity during the weekends, and could be working from a Central or an Eastern Europe timezone.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.57% at $292.72 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Who Will Be The Next To Stock Split After Amazon.com?
Why Innodata Shares Are Surging Today
Benzinga Launches March Madness Stock Competition: What Companies Are The No. 1 Seeds And The Top Matchups?
Dan Ives Sees 'Bright Green Light' Buying Opportunity For Apple, Microsoft And Google
Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com