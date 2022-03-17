Google Shares Findings On Ransomware Hacker Group
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google detected a group of ransomware hackers trying to breach companies in 2021, exploiting a vulnerability in Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows.
- The group sent over 5,000 malicious emails a day to up to 650 global organizations, often leveraging a flaw in MSHTML. Microsoft issued a security fix for the Windows vulnerability in late 2021.
- Lately, the group has attacked various organizations and industries with a less specific focus.
- The group referred to by Google as Exotic Lily used artificial intelligence technology to create fake LinkedIn profiles.
- The group functions as an initial access broker, which breaks into corporate computer networks and passes that access to other cybercriminal syndicates.
- Exotic Lily is associated with the notorious Russian-speaking ransomware group, Conti.
- The operators worked a fairly typical 9-to-5 job, with very little activity during the weekends, and could be working from a Central or an Eastern Europe timezone.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.57% at $292.72 on the last check Thursday.
