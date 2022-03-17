Team's Chairman, CEO Amerino Gatti Departs
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) reported the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022.
- The company appointed Keith Tucker to the role of Interim CEO effective the same date.
- The Board also appointed Michael Caliel as non-executive Chairman of the Board. Caliel joined the Board in February 2022.
- Tucker joined the company in 2005 and currently serves as the President of Inspection & Heat Treating, a role he has held since early 2021.
- Price Action: TISI shares are trading higher by 15.3% at $1.32 on the last check Thursday.
