Team's Chairman, CEO Amerino Gatti Departs
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:49pm   Comments
Team's Chairman, CEO Amerino Gatti Departs
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) reported the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022.
  •  The company appointed Keith Tucker to the role of Interim CEO effective the same date.
  • The Board also appointed Michael Caliel as non-executive Chairman of the Board. Caliel joined the Board in February 2022.
  • Tucker joined the company in 2005 and currently serves as the President of Inspection & Heat Treating, a role he has held since early 2021.
  • Price Action: TISI shares are trading higher by 15.3% at $1.32 on the last check Thursday.

