 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Axon Reveals First Body-Worn Camera Deployment In The Maldives
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Axon Reveals First Body-Worn Camera Deployment In The Maldives
  • Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated that the Maldives Police Service (MPS) equipped 200 officers with Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.
  • Axon Body 3 is the next-generation body-worn camera designed to improve officer and community safety.
  • "We are excited to partner with the Maldives Police Service as they deploy the latest policing technology," said Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for the Asia Pacific.
  • Price Action: AXON shares traded higher by 1.72% at $129.49 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXON)

36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings
Axon Expands With New European R&D Office In London
Axon Unveils 'TASER Bolt 2' Personal Safety Device
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com