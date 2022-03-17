Axon Reveals First Body-Worn Camera Deployment In The Maldives
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated that the Maldives Police Service (MPS) equipped 200 officers with Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.
- Axon Body 3 is the next-generation body-worn camera designed to improve officer and community safety.
- "We are excited to partner with the Maldives Police Service as they deploy the latest policing technology," said Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for the Asia Pacific.
- Price Action: AXON shares traded higher by 1.72% at $129.49 on the last check Thursday.
