 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

More Isolation For Russia as IMF Board Suspends Russian Representative Role: FT
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Share:
More Isolation For Russia as IMF Board Suspends Russian Representative Role: FT
  • Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board has temporarily suspended the ceremonial role of dean held by Russian representative Aleksei Mozhin, Financial Times reported.
  • The role of dean, held by Aleksei Mozhin since 2015, is the longest-serving Director. He came to the IMF in 1992 as an Alternate Executive Director when the Russian Executive Director's office was created and was elected as the principal in 1996.
  • "The executive board has decided to temporarily suspend the role of dean of the board given Russia's role in the ongoing war in Ukraine and its potential impact on the ability of the executive director for Russia to carry out this task effectively," the IMF spokesperson said in a statement.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSX + SPY)

Investors Adjust After Tightened Monetary Policy, Some Expect Steeper Path Ahead: Reuters
History Says Now Could Be A Great Time To Buy Stocks: Here's Why
Markets Rise After Fed Raises Interest Rates As Expected
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For First Time Since 2018, Projects 5 More Hikes In 2022
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Wednesday, March 16
Strategists Cut Targets For European Equity Markets Amid Increasing Risks: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Politics Economics General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com