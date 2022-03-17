More Isolation For Russia as IMF Board Suspends Russian Representative Role: FT
- Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board has temporarily suspended the ceremonial role of dean held by Russian representative Aleksei Mozhin, Financial Times reported.
- The role of dean, held by Aleksei Mozhin since 2015, is the longest-serving Director. He came to the IMF in 1992 as an Alternate Executive Director when the Russian Executive Director's office was created and was elected as the principal in 1996.
- "The executive board has decided to temporarily suspend the role of dean of the board given Russia's role in the ongoing war in Ukraine and its potential impact on the ability of the executive director for Russia to carry out this task effectively," the IMF spokesperson said in a statement.
