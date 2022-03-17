Spotify Looks To Jump NFT Bandwagon After Failed Collaboration With Facebook
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) looked to add blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens to its streaming service, the Financial Times reports.
- Spotify hired people to work on early-stage projects related to “Web3,” a tech buzzword for a blockchain-powered network.
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that Instagram would soon start to support NFTs.
- Other social media companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Reddit, are also working to build new features for displaying or trading NFTs.
- Spotify was an early collaborator on Facebook’s ill-fated cryptocurrency project, Diem.
