Spotify Looks To Jump NFT Bandwagon After Failed Collaboration With Facebook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 6:55am   Comments
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) looked to add blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens to its streaming service, the Financial Times reports
  • Spotify hired people to work on early-stage projects related to “Web3,” a tech buzzword for a blockchain-powered network. 
  • Also Read: $17B Worth NFTs Traded In 2021, More Players Could Join After Visa, Nike
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that Instagram would soon start to support NFTs. 
  • Other social media companies, including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Reddit, are also working to build new features for displaying or trading NFTs. 
  • Spotify was an early collaborator on Facebook’s ill-fated cryptocurrency project, Diem.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 1.18% at $132 premarket on the last check Thursday.

