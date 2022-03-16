Tesla Said To Delay $1B Bond Sale Backed By EV Leases: Market Jitters Behind The Move?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delayed bond offerings of more than $1 billion backed by its electric vehicle leases, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led EV maker is the third company in a week to have pulled asset-backed bond deals in the past week, following similar moves from buy now, pay later firm Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) and auto-finance company World Omni, according to the report.

Bankers for Tesla had placed a significant portion of the bonds with fund managers before the halt, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment outside business hours.

Why It Matters: Short-term interest rates have spiked amid rising inflation and concerns over the economic fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Issuers have taken a cautious stand, and are pausing their financing plans until markets have calmed, the report said.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% higher at $840.23 a share on Wednesday.