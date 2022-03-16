 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BuzzFeed Employees Want $8.7M In Compensation, File Complaints Over Stock IPO

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 3:57pm   Comments
Share:
BuzzFeed Employees Want $8.7M In Compensation, File Complaints Over Stock IPO

Complaints filed by 77 former and current BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) employees say the company mishandled the public launch of its stock, leading to a significant loss in the value of their shares.

What Happened: Two claims were filed before the American Arbitration Association by employees of the company who altogether more than 900,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock when it went public.

The $8.7-million compensation claim comes as the stock is now trading almost 60% down from its I.P.O. price

Why It Happened: BuzzFeed announced its plans for a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, in June 2021. The deal valued BuzzFeed at $1.5 billion.

When the merger was finalized in December, the company lost over $250 million raised by the SPAC as investors withdrew their money. BuzzFeed was left with only $16 million, but company officials decided to proceed with the IPO, going public on Dec. 6, 2021.

The stock quickly plummeted once trading began, falling to the $5 range by the end of December.

In the claims, employees say they were unable to quickly sell their shares as the stock was dropping. The BuzzFeed workers say they had not been told extra steps were necessary to convert their Class B shares before they could be sold.

Due to the confusion, the employees were unable to sell their stock for several days, as the price was tanking.

BuzzFeed has denied the allegations, saying, "there is no merit to the claims' outlined in the complaints."

BZFD Price Check: Buzzfeed shares were trading 1.08% higher at $4.69 ahead of the close Wednesday. 

Also Read: Donald Trump Lashes Out At Media Over Handling Of OAN News: Here's The Latest

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZFD)

Here's Why Online Publishers Are Ditching Google
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Doxxed By Buzzfeed: NFT Community Rallies In Support And Takes In BAYC Update
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
BuzzFeed Ropes In Melanie Summers From Driver Studios As SVP, Consumer Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 890 Fifth Avenue Partners American Arbitration AssociationNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Legal IPOs Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com