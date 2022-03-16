JB Hunt, BNSF Initiate Joint Efforts To Improve Intermodal Capacity Challenges
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) and BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) have come together to substantially improve capacity in the intermodal marketplace.
- Demand for intermodal services has grown significantly in recent years as companies look to secure capacity while reducing costs and their carbon footprint.
- Based on current and projected trends, JB Hunt plans to grow its intermodal fleet to 150,000 containers in the next three to five years, reflecting a 40+% increase from 2021-end.
- BNSF will increase capability at multiple intermodal facilities as part of the initiative. In addition to growing its container count, J.B. Hunt will add supporting chassis based on market need.
- Price Action: JBHT shares are trading higher by 6.56% at $212.03 on the last check Wednesday.
