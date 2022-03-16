AECOM-Led JV To Provide Program Management Services For DFW Airport
- AECOM's (NYSE: ACM) Airfield Management Partners joint venture with H.J. Russell & Company has been selected to provide civil airside program and construction management services for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
- This work supports DFW's long-term Civil Airside Master Plan and near-term strategies. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- The Airfield Management Partners JV will deliver planning and programming, preliminary design, procurement, design management, pre-construction, construction management, and closeout services on a delivery order basis for all phases.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $76.88 on the last check Wednesday.
