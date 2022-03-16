 Skip to main content

HSBC Forays The Metaverse After JPMorgan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:02am   Comments
  • HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE: HSBCacquired a space in The Sandbox metaverse to engage with its sports-focused users.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Also Read: JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity
  • “Through our partnership with The Sandbox, we are making our foray into the metaverse, allowing us to create innovative brand experiences for new and existing customers,” said Suresh Balaji, HSBC’s CMO. 
  • The Sandbox is a blockchain-based mobile game consisting of a map of virtual lands. 
  • Price Action: HSBC shares traded higher by 2.06% at $32.19 on the last check Wednesday.

