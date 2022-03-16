 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spire Global Inks Contract With NorthStar For Dedicated Constellation
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Spire Global Inks Contract With NorthStar For Dedicated Constellation
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) entered a new space-as-a-service agreement with NorthStar Earth & Space to build a constellation of satellites focused on space-situational awareness (SSA) and debris monitoring. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The first award within the contract is for three satellites, with pre-agreed options for NorthStar to increase the constellation to dozens of satellites.
  • The first three satellites are expected to be launched early in 2023.
  • The partnership will deliver space-based Space Situational Awareness services to protect satellite infrastructure.
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading higher by 6.15% at $1.90 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPIR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
EXCLUSIVE: How Spire Is Using The Power Of Space To Solve Problems On Earth
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Why Spire Global Shares Are Rocketing Higher Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Spire Global Partners With SNC On Space Services Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com