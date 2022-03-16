International Court Of Justice To Rule On Emergency Measures In Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Reuters
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule Wednesday on emergency measures in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Reuters reported.
- The world court will read out the decision in The Hague's Peace Palace at 4 P.M. local time (1500 GMT).
- The report added that Ukraine filed its case shortly after Russia's invasion began on February 24, noting Russia's justification that it was acting to prevent genocide in Eastern Ukraine is baseless.
- Reuters notes that though ICJ's decision is binding, countries have ignored it in the past.
