ACCO Brands Names Deborah O'Connor As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
ACCO Brands Names Deborah O'Connor As Finance Chief
  • ACCO Brands Corp (NYSE: ACCOappointed Deborah A. O’Connor as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 4, 2022.
  • O’Connor will succeed Neal Fenwick, who announced retirement in February. Fenwick will step down as CFO and serve as an executive advisor to ensure a smooth transition until he retires in August 2022.
  • O’Connor served as President and Chief Financial Officer of True Value Company, a wholesaler and distributor of home improvement and hardware products, from 2020 to 2021.
  • Price Action: ACCO shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $8.24 on the last check Tuesday.

