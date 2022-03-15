Acacia Research Names Martin McNulty As COO, Head Of M&A
- Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) appointed Martin McNulty, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer and Head of M&A and promoted Wesley Golby to Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately.
- McNulty most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors at Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.
- Golby has served as Director of Research at Acacia since August 2020. Before joining the company, he was a co-founder and Portfolio Manager at Seven Canyons Advisors.
- Price Action: ACTG shares are trading higher by 8.96% at $3.65 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Movers Trading Ideas