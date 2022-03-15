 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acacia Research Names Martin McNulty As COO, Head Of M&A
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Acacia Research Names Martin McNulty As COO, Head Of M&A
  • Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTGappointed Martin McNulty, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer and Head of M&A and promoted Wesley Golby to Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately.
  • McNulty most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors at Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.
  • Golby has served as Director of Research at Acacia since August 2020. Before joining the company, he was a co-founder and Portfolio Manager at Seven Canyons Advisors.
  • Price Action: ACTG shares are trading higher by 8.96% at $3.65 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACTG)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Retail Giant Kohl's Gets $9B Bid From Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Value: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com