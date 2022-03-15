 Skip to main content

Meta To Hire 2K Employees Over The Next 5 Years In Spain
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Facebook owner Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is looking to hire 2,000 people over the next five years in Spain, Reuters reports.
  • The 2,000 employees will mainly staff the company's first 'lab,' a flexible base for its remote workers, in Madrid.
  • Facebook will establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub with local telecoms firm Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF).
  • Spain will become an essential link for Meta's development in Europe as its two subsea cables connecting the region with the Americas, and Africa will land in Spain. 
  • Facebook looks to build a data center in Castile-La Mancha in central Spain.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.20% at $186.26 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

