Meta To Hire 2K Employees Over The Next 5 Years In Spain
- Facebook owner Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is looking to hire 2,000 people over the next five years in Spain, Reuters reports.
- The 2,000 employees will mainly staff the company's first 'lab,' a flexible base for its remote workers, in Madrid.
- Facebook will establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub with local telecoms firm Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF).
- Spain will become an essential link for Meta's development in Europe as its two subsea cables connecting the region with the Americas, and Africa will land in Spain.
- Facebook looks to build a data center in Castile-La Mancha in central Spain.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.20% at $186.26 on the last check Tuesday.
