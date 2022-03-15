Jacobs To Provide Full-Service PFAS Solutions At Jack Garland Airport
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has been selected by the City of North Bay, Ontario, for environmental assessment activities, development of a remedial design, and engineering consulting services related to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) cleanup at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The airport lands are located atop the North Bay Escarpment and straddle a watershed divide between the Ottawa River to the east and the Great Lakes Basin to the west.
- The scope of work for the full-service contract includes various tasks, including a site-specific risk assessment and technical assistance during construction.
- Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $130.99 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.