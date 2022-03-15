Stantec Agrees To Provide Design Services For Trillium Health Partners In Ontario
- Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) said it was selected to provide planning, design, and conformance services for Trillium Health Partners (THP) Mississauga Hospital project.
- The new facility is a full replacement of the existing hospital. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- At ~2.8 million square feet (260,000 square meters) and rising 24 storeys, the new hospital will nearly triple THP's care capacity.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 1.32% at $48.45 on the last check Tuesday.
