 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stantec Agrees To Provide Design Services For Trillium Health Partners In Ontario
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Stantec Agrees To Provide Design Services For Trillium Health Partners In Ontario
  • Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) said it was selected to provide planning, design, and conformance services for Trillium Health Partners (THP) Mississauga Hospital project.
  • The new facility is a full replacement of the existing hospital. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • At ~2.8 million square feet (260,000 square meters) and rising 24 storeys, the new hospital will nearly triple THP's care capacity.
  • Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 1.32% at $48.45 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STN)

Stantec Intends To Acquire Barton Willmore For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: Stantec Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
A Preview Of Stantec's Earnings
Earnings Preview: Stantec
Stantec Secures $45M Contract From Reclamation Federal Agency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com