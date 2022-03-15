Adtalem Initiates $150M Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to repurchase $150 million of the company's common stock.
- The company will fund the ASR with existing cash resources.
- As announced recently, Adtalem will repurchase up to $300 million of the company's common stock over the next 36 months.
- The company held $276.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: ATGE shares are trading higher by 4.20% at $26.55 on the last check Tuesday.
