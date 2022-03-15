CarLotz Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS Devices
- CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has launched a mobile application available for Android and iOS devices.
- The app is another step of digital improvement, including launching a new website, updating online financing capabilities, and a revamped sourcing experience.
- CarLotz app's key features include searching and sorting inventory, buying and accessing financing instantly, and saving favorites for later.
- "So, we created an app to do just that -- complement our website and in-hub experience to ensure a more seamless user experience for sellers and buyers," said chief technology officer Dan Valerian.
- Price Action: LOTZ shares closed lower by 4.19% at $1.60 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks General