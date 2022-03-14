 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Saia Opens New Illinois Terminal; Plans To Add 10-15 New Terminals In 2022
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Saia Opens New Illinois Terminal; Plans To Add 10-15 New Terminals In 2022
  • Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) opened a new terminal in La Salle, Illinois, the fifth terminal for the carrier in the state.
  • With the opening of the new La Salle facility, Saia said it is excited to offer shippers more direct coverage.
  • "We are thrilled to become a member of the La Salle community as we work to provide our customers enhanced service through more direct shipping points," commented VP of Operations, East Jared Mull.
  • This year, Saia plans to add 10 to 15 new terminals and relocate ten or so existing facilities to larger or better-positioned locations.
  • Price Action: SAIA shares are trading lower by 5.4% at $247.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAIA)

Where Saia Stands With Analysts
Saia Reports Strong Quarter With Improved OR And Yield, Stock Soars In Response
Saia: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Saia; Cuts Price Target For CSX, Union Pacific
Analyst Ratings For Saia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com