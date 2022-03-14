Saia Opens New Illinois Terminal; Plans To Add 10-15 New Terminals In 2022
- Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) opened a new terminal in La Salle, Illinois, the fifth terminal for the carrier in the state.
- With the opening of the new La Salle facility, Saia said it is excited to offer shippers more direct coverage.
- "We are thrilled to become a member of the La Salle community as we work to provide our customers enhanced service through more direct shipping points," commented VP of Operations, East Jared Mull.
- This year, Saia plans to add 10 to 15 new terminals and relocate ten or so existing facilities to larger or better-positioned locations.
- Price Action: SAIA shares are trading lower by 5.4% at $247.24 on the last check Monday.
