Danaos Orders Two 7,100 TEU Containerships
- Danaos Corp (NYSE: DAC) placed orders for two 7,100 TEU containerships. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The vessels will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding in China and are expected to be delivered in 2Q24 and 3Q24.
- The vessels will be methanol fuel ready and built as per the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
- Price Action: DAC shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $94.31 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.