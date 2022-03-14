 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Danaos Orders Two 7,100 TEU Containerships
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Danaos Orders Two 7,100 TEU Containerships
  • Danaos Corp (NYSE: DACplaced orders for two 7,100 TEU containerships. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The vessels will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding in China and are expected to be delivered in 2Q24 and 3Q24.
  • The vessels will be methanol fuel ready and built as per the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
  • Price Action: DAC shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $94.31 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAC)

Tanker Shares Jump As War Rages; Other Shipping Shares Mixed
Looking At Danaos's Recent Whale Trades
Danaos: Dividend Insights
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2022
What Does Danaos Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com