Lifetime Brands Adopts $20M Stock Buyback Program
- Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ: LCUT) Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million of common stock.
- The program replaces the previously authorized $10 million share repurchase program.
- The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated at any time.
- Lifetime Brands held $27.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: LCUT shares are trading higher by 5.11% at $13.77 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.