Lifetime Brands Adopts $20M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
  • Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ: LCUTBoard of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million of common stock.
  • The program replaces the previously authorized $10 million share repurchase program.
  • The repurchase authorization does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated at any time.
  • Lifetime Brands held $27.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: LCUT shares are trading higher by 5.11% at $13.77 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Buybacks Small Cap

