 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 14, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is trading lower Monday after raising guidance, which showed company expectations still remain below analyst estimates. 

Affirm said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be at least $335 million, which is up from previous guidance calling for revenue between $325 million and $335 million, but still below the $340.24 million estimate.

The buy now, pay later company also raised full-year guidance from a range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion to at least $1.31 billion versus the $1.32 billion estimate.

Related Link: Here's Why Affirm Raised Guidance Today

Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained Affirm with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $55.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The platform consists of a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

AFRM 52-Week Range: $30.78 - $176.65

Affirm shares were down 10.90% at $27.50 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Affirm.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFRM)

Here's Why Affirm Raised Guidance Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Morgan Stanley Gains Conviction On Affirm Post Its TMT Conference
'Zoom Is Now A Verb': Gene Munster On Why Investors Should Look For Tech Stocks With M&A Potential
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For March 07
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com