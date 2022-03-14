 Skip to main content

Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Vancouver Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has won another repeat customer order for dried black fungus and dried mushrooms. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The customer will be exporting the dried black fungus and dried mushrooms to Vancouver.
  • "This is an exciting time for us and we are working hard to capture an increased share of the opportunities in front of us," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $0.14 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

