Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Vancouver Export
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has won another repeat customer order for dried black fungus and dried mushrooms. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The customer will be exporting the dried black fungus and dried mushrooms to Vancouver.
- "This is an exciting time for us and we are working hard to capture an increased share of the opportunities in front of us," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 3.21% at $0.14 on the last check Monday.
