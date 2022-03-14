Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Receives European CE Mark
DexCom Inc's (NASDAQ: DXCM) Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System has secured European CE Mark for people with diabetes aged two years and older, including pregnant women.
- The Company adds that the Dexcom G7 all-in-one wearable warms with 30-minute sensor warm-up is faster than any other CGM on the market, sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device or receiver, with no fingersticks required.
- Dexcom G7 also offers a suite of customizable alerts that can warn of high or low glucose levels and help users spend more time in range.
- The remote monitoring enables users to share glucose data with ten followers.
- Dexcom is also working closely with its insulin pump partners to integrate Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems as quickly as possible.
- Price Action: DXCM shares are down 0.17% at $389.58 during the market session on the last check Monday.
