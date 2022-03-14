 Skip to main content

Sypris Solutions Appoints Richard Davis As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:17am   Comments
  • Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) has appointed Richard Davis to the position of Vice President & CFO effective October 12, 2022.
  • Davis has served as Vice President of Sypris since January 2018 and as Vice President Audit and Compliance from August 2015 to December 2017. 
  • He will succeed Anthony C. Allen, who will serve as Vice President and Treasurer effective October 12, 2022.
  • Davis will report to Jeffrey T. Gill, the company's Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer.
  • He holds a BS degree in Business Administration from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Louisville. 
  • Price Action: SYPR shares closed higher by 1.85% at $2.75 on Friday.

