Equifax, Team Velocity Partner On Marketing Solutions For Auto Dealers
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
  • Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFXpartnered with Team Velocity Marketing, a Data-Driven Holdings company (DDH), to deliver a new subscription marketing service for automotive dealers.
  • Using anonymized Equifax differentiated data assets, Team Velocity developed a proprietary propensity score to identify and target "perfect-time" shoppers, denoting individuals most likely to buy a vehicle now.
  • Team Velocity utilizes lease-end insight and information to identify prospective buyers.
  • "We are proud to bring our unique and differentiated data assets to help dealers more efficiently market to in-market consumers and drive sales," said Lena Bourgeois, General Manager of Equifax Automotive Services.
  • Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $225.38 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews

