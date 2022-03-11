 Skip to main content

Vertiv, Elea Digital Partner On Edge Data Center Services In Brazil
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) and Elea Digital partner to deliver edge data center services in Brazil. The partnership aims at maintaining market growth rates across a continent-wide geographical footprint.
  • Vertiv will provide operation and maintenance services for Elea Digital data centers in key metro areas, including Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and Brasilia.
  • Vertiv's local technicians will provide support for this edge services contract in Brazil.
  • Price Action: VRT shares are trading higher by 2.99% at $11.73 on the last check Friday.

