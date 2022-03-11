 Skip to main content

Luby's Issues Cash Liquidating Distribution
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:58am   Comments
  • Luby's Inc (NYSE: LUB) Board has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $0.50 per share, payable on March 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.
  • The company will pay the liquidating distribution from the net proceeds from recent property sales.
  • The distribution follows an initial distribution of $2.00 per share paid on November 1, 2021.
  • Luby's has sold both its restaurant brands, Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers, and has entered into a purchase agreement to sell its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment.
  • Price Action: LUB shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $2.81 on the last check Friday.

