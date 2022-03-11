Luby's Issues Cash Liquidating Distribution
- Luby's Inc (NYSE: LUB) Board has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $0.50 per share, payable on March 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2022.
- The company will pay the liquidating distribution from the net proceeds from recent property sales.
- The distribution follows an initial distribution of $2.00 per share paid on November 1, 2021.
- Luby's has sold both its restaurant brands, Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers, and has entered into a purchase agreement to sell its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment.
- Price Action: LUB shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $2.81 on the last check Friday.
