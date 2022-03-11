 Skip to main content

Romeo Power Partners With Wrightspeed For Fleet Electrification
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 11:27am   Comments
  • Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) said it is working with electric vehicle (EV) powertrain manufacturerWrightspeed, to accelerate electrification in the bus and medium and heavy-duty truck market.
  • The parties will leverage Romeo Power's high-capacity battery packing and module technology along with Wrightspeed's high torque, high-efficiency powertrain system.
  • The companies intend to develop and sell repower kits to the addressable market.
  • Wrightspeed is developing "Powertrain in a Crate" kits that are chassis-specific and can be installed locally where fleets operate.
  • The battery packs will be manufactured at Romeo Power's new facility in Cypress, California, where production is scheduled to begin later in 2022.
  • Price Action: RMO shares are trading lower by 5.63% at $1.43 on the last check Friday.

