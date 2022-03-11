Goldman Sachs Trims US Growth Forecast On Rising Commodity Prices: Reuters
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) analysts downgraded forecasts for U.S. economic growth for this year, reckoning that spikes in oil and other commodities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hurt spending, reported Reuters.
- The investment bank cut its annualized growth forecast to 2.9% against a previous expectation of 3.1%.
- It expects fourth-quarter real gross domestic product growth of 1.75% against an earlier forecast of 2%.
- Goldman analysts, led by Jan Hatzius, mention additional downside risks if shortages of key metals constrain U.S. production and put the chance of a recession during the next year at 20%-35%.
