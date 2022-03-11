 Skip to main content

Goldman Sachs Trims US Growth Forecast On Rising Commodity Prices: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:27am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) analysts downgraded forecasts for U.S. economic growth for this year, reckoning that spikes in oil and other commodities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hurt spending, reported Reuters.
  • The investment bank cut its annualized growth forecast to 2.9% against a previous expectation of 3.1%. 
  • It expects fourth-quarter real gross domestic product growth of 1.75% against an earlier forecast of 2%.
  • Goldman analysts, led by Jan Hatzius, mention additional downside risks if shortages of key metals constrain U.S. production and put the chance of a recession during the next year at 20%-35%.
  • Price Action: GS shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $332.99 during the premarket session on Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Economics

