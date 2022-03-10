 Skip to main content

Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend By 4.4%, Approves New $5B Share Buyback
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:11pm   Comments
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.47 per share, an increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 21, 2022.
  • The Board also authorized up to $5 billion repurchase of the Company's common stock. This replaces Colgate-Palmolive's previous $5 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2018.
  • Colgate will commence the repurchase under the new program after March 10, 2022. As of January 31, 2022, Colgate had ~840 million shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Price Action: CL shares are trading higher by 1.76% at $75.14 during the post-market session on Thursday.

