SG Blocks To Build Manufacturing Campus In St. Marys, Georgia
- The Camden County Joint Development Authority (JDA) has approved SG Blocks Inc's (NASDAQ: SGBX) real estate transaction for roughly 33 acres with plans to build a 114,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
- The manufacturing campus will be located at the former St. Marys airport site, which will now be known as the St. Marys Commerce Park.
- The company expects the factory to provide more than 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.
- The new campus will serve many projects and areas, including SG Blocks' Cumberland Inlet and Norman Berry projects, and the greater Jacksonville, Florida area, given the company's new headquarters.
- Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $1.77 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts