SG Blocks To Build Manufacturing Campus In St. Marys, Georgia
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
  • The Camden County Joint Development Authority (JDA) has approved SG Blocks Inc's (NASDAQ: SGBX) real estate transaction for roughly 33 acres with plans to build a 114,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
  • The manufacturing campus will be located at the former St. Marys airport site, which will now be known as the St. Marys Commerce Park.
  • The company expects the factory to provide more than 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.
  • The new campus will serve many projects and areas, including SG Blocks' Cumberland Inlet and Norman Berry projects, and the greater Jacksonville, Florida area, given the company's new headquarters.
  • Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $1.77 on the last check Thursday.

