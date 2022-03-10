FTI Consulting Collaborates With Reveal, AI-Powered E-Discovery Platform
- FTI Consulting Inc's (NYSE: FCN) Technology segment added Reveal, a provider of AI-powered e-discovery platform, to its bench of software partners.
- This partnership strengthens FTI Technology's early case assessment, AI, and advanced analytics offerings.
- The arrangement extends an existing relationship between FTI Technology and Brainspace, an analytics platform that Reveal acquired in 2020.
- Price Action: FCN shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $145.61 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.