Hillenbrand Names Robert VanHimbergen As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
Hillenbrand Names Robert VanHimbergen As Finance Chief
  • Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HIhas selected Robert VanHimbergen to join the company as Executive Vice President, Finance, on March 14 and assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on April 30.
  • Current SVP and CFO Kristina Cerniglia will remain CFO until April 29 to ensure continuity and effective transition.
  • VanHimbergen most recently served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI). 
  • Price Action: HI shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $45.40 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

