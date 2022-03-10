Hillenbrand Names Robert VanHimbergen As Finance Chief
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has selected Robert VanHimbergen to join the company as Executive Vice President, Finance, on March 14 and assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on April 30.
- Current SVP and CFO Kristina Cerniglia will remain CFO until April 29 to ensure continuity and effective transition.
- VanHimbergen most recently served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI).
- Price Action: HI shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $45.40 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management