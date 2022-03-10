Arconic Halts New Contracts In Russia
- Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC) is pausing new contracts in Russia and will only conduct business that fulfills existing obligations.
- Arconic Foundation granted $300,000 to support humanitarian relief organizations and is matching personal donations made by Arconic employees.
- Price Action: ARNC shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $24.63 on the last check Thursday.
