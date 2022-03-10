HIS, Brady Collaborate To Offer Safety Management Solution
- Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) and HSI established a collaboration to bring configurable safety management solutions (SMS) and additional services to businesses of all sizes.
- HSI, majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software.
- This collaboration provides new level of technology for Brady to support organizations in safety, performance, and environmental sustainability.
- BRC recently released the SmartCheck Safety Software & Management System based on the HSI SMS.
- Price Action: BRC shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $42.54 on the last check Thursday.
