HIS, Brady Collaborate To Offer Safety Management Solution
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:22am   Comments
HIS, Brady Collaborate To Offer Safety Management Solution
  • Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) and HSI established a collaboration to bring configurable safety management solutions (SMS) and additional services to businesses of all sizes.
  • HSI, majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, provides integrated e-learning content, training solutions, and cloud-based software.
  • This collaboration provides new level of technology for Brady to support organizations in safety, performance, and environmental sustainability.
  • BRC recently released the SmartCheck Safety Software & Management System based on the HSI SMS.
  • Price Action: BRC shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $42.54 on the last check Thursday.

