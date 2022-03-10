CEA Industries' Subsidiary Bags $2.1M Contract For HVACD Systems
- CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, has secured a contract for $2.1 million with a facility in Maryland.
- Surna said it had performed the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services for the same 37,000 square feet of cultivation space in 2021.
- This project includes HVACD equipment for the veg, flower, mother, clone, dry cure rooms, and comfort cooling in the office spaces.
- Price Action: CEAD shares are trading higher by 21.9% at $2.50 on the last check Thursday.
