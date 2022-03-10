 Skip to main content

CEA Industries' Subsidiary Bags $2.1M Contract For HVACD Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 11:03am   Comments

  • CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, has secured a contract for $2.1 million with a facility in Maryland.
  • Surna said it had performed the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services for the same 37,000 square feet of cultivation space in 2021.
  • This project includes HVACD equipment for the veg, flower, mother, clone, dry cure rooms, and comfort cooling in the office spaces.
  • Price Action: CEAD shares are trading higher by 21.9% at $2.50 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

