NewAge Appoints Ed Brennan As Interim CEO
- NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) has appointed Ed Brennan, Chair of its board, as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
- Brennan succeeds Brent Willis following his resignation earlier in 2022.
- Related: NewAge Preliminary Q4 Revenue Misses Street View; CEO Brent Willis Resigns
- Brennan will retain his Chair responsibilities while the board continues its CEO search.
- Brennan has served as a member of NewAge's board since 2017 and as Chair since January 2022.
- He had previously served as the Chairman and CEO of the global luxury retailer Duty Free Shoppers for more than two decades.
- Price Action: NBEV shares closed higher by 9.27% at $0.64 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management General