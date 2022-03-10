 Skip to main content

NewAge Appoints Ed Brennan As Interim CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 6:05am   Comments
  • NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) has appointed Ed Brennan, Chair of its board, as the interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
  • Brennan succeeds Brent Willis following his resignation earlier in 2022.
  • RelatedNewAge Preliminary Q4 Revenue Misses Street View; CEO Brent Willis Resigns
  • Brennan will retain his Chair responsibilities while the board continues its CEO search.
  • Brennan has served as a member of NewAge's board since 2017 and as Chair since January 2022.
  • He had previously served as the Chairman and CEO of the global luxury retailer Duty Free Shoppers for more than two decades.
  • Price Action: NBEV shares closed higher by 9.27% at $0.64 on Wednesday.

