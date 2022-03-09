Graham Names Christopher Thome As Finance Chief
- Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) has appointed Christopher J. Thome as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 4, 2022.
- Thome succeeds Jeffrey F. Glajch, who previously announced his retirement from Graham.
- Thome joins Graham from Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT), where he served as Corporate Controller and Treasurer.
- Price Action: GHM shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $8.00 on the last check Wednesday.
