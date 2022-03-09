 Skip to main content

Graham Names Christopher Thome As Finance Chief
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:18pm   Comments
Graham Names Christopher Thome As Finance Chief
  • Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) has appointed Christopher J. Thome as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 4, 2022. 
  • Thome succeeds Jeffrey F. Glajch, who previously announced his retirement from Graham.
  • Thome joins Graham from Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT), where he served as Corporate Controller and Treasurer.
  • Price Action: GHM shares are trading lower by 0.81% at $8.00 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

