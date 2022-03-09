Latest IPCC Report On Climate Change Provides Opportunity For Pond's Carbon Capture And Utilization Systems

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.(TSX.V: POND); (OTCQB: PNDHF); (FSE:4O0) applauds the recently released report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) entitled "Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability" (The Working Group II contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report) and believes the report's conclusion underscores the need for rapid deployment of carbon capture and utilization technologies globally.

The report assesses the impacts of climate change, looking at ecosystems, biodiversity, and human communities at global and regional levels. It also reviews vulnerabilities and the capacities and limits of the natural world and human societies to adapt to climate change. According to the report, the cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. IPCC stated that there is a need for global action on reducing climate-change-inducing greenhouse gas emissions which will result in missing a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for humanity.

Pond Carbon, a subsidiary of Pond, is in active discussions with companies globally to commercialize its carbon capture and utilization technology that grows a sustainable, economically valuable byproduct in algae.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "The IPCC is the leading international body that compiles the scientific consensus on climate change. This report is clear and points to the need for rapid deployment of carbon-reducing technologies like Pond. We believe that deploying our technology as part of a response to climate change is not only the right thing to do, but it will help companies transform their emissions into valuable commodity replacements. The need for carbon-reducing technologies reflects the strong and growing demand for Pond systems globally."

