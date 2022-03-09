Splash Partners With Winn-Dixie To Get High Energy Drink TapouT In 485 Stores In 5 Southeastern States

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced that Winn Dixie will carry TapouT, its high-performance energy drink in 485 stores located in Alabama, Georgia, parts of Florida and extending into Mississippi and Louisiana.

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies operate over 529 stores serving communities throughout five southeastern states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast.

Commenting on the new agreement, Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We are VERY excited to partner with Winn-Dixie and Southeastern Grocers. This authorization is a key strategic placement as we build out retail distribution throughout the southeast U.S. Winn-Dixie is a premier grocery store chain in the southeast US. TapouT is now being distributed and sold at retail by some of the largest names in the consumer business, including Walmart, Ralph’s Stores Budweiser owner AB-ONE, and now Winn-Dixie. This is another important point of retail distribution as we continue to work our distribution and sales strategy … the more shelves we are on the higher our sales are, it’s that simple.”

The launch of TapouT in Winn-Dixie is expected to begin in early Q2, and will include TapouT’s newest sugar-free flavors, Cherry Lemonade and Orange. Nistico continued, “Splash now has an impressive distribution footprint across the Southeastern portion of the United States as we continue to execute our business plan of expanding distribution depth and availability while constantly innovating and growing SKU count.”

