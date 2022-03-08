 Skip to main content

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Picks Jacobs As Prime Designer For Penn Station Access
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 2:20pm   Comments
  • The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has selected Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) as the Prime Designer for Penn Station Access, an expansion of Metro-North's regional railroad system. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • Jacobs will design the expansion and support construction, led by the Halmar International/Railworks Joint Venture.
  • Jacobs will develop a digital for visualizing the complex interfaces between the different facets of the project. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.
  • Penn Station Access will provide direct Metro-North service between the Bronx, Westchester, and Connecticut to Penn Station on Manhattan's west side.
  • The project includes the design of four new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible stations in the Bronx, 19 miles of new and rehabilitated track, four bridge rehabilitation, and the modernization of signal, power, and communication infrastructure.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.90% at $121.75 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

