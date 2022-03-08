Honeywell, Duke Energy Collaborate To Improve Energy Resiliency
Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK), have agreed to jointly develop and deliver energy resiliency solutions to targeted markets across the U.S.
- This strategic alliance will strengthen energy security and develop scaled solutions to lessen the impact of power outages and other grid disruptions related to climate change.
- The municipal microgrids created by Honeywell and DESS will help cities provide essential services during outages due to extreme weather.
- The alliance will integrate distributed energy resources owned by DESS with Honeywell's battery energy storage systems and Smart Cities Software solution to manage the microgrid deployments alongside city-owned assets.
- Honeywell will lead solutions development using its IoT platform, while Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and manage the energy assets.
- Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 1.27% at $184.38 and DUK lower by 0.82% at $105.82 on the last check Tuesday.
