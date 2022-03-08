Apple's 'Peek Performance' Launch Event: Live Blog

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will get started Tuesday with its first launch event of the year. Coming with the tagline "Peek Performance," it's yet again planned as a virtual event, broadcast live at 1 p.m. ET from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The third iteration of Apple's iPhone SE, a 5G-enabled and improved iPad, new Macs and potentially a fourth wildcard product could all be on the agenda, according to Apple specialist Mark Gurman.

Will the event catalyze the stock, which is down about 10% for the year-to-date amid the macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulences? Historically, Apple launch events don't move the stock in a big way. Is this year going to be an exception?

Watch this space for live updates on the event: