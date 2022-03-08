 Skip to main content

Apple's 'Peek Performance' Launch Event: Live Blog
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
Apple's 'Peek Performance' Launch Event: Live Blog

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will get started Tuesday with its first launch event of the year. Coming with the tagline "Peek Performance," it's yet again planned as a virtual event, broadcast live at 1 p.m. ET from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

The third iteration of Apple's iPhone SE, a 5G-enabled and improved iPad, new Macs and potentially a fourth wildcard product could all be on the agenda, according to Apple specialist Mark Gurman.

See Also: Why This Apple Analyst Predicts Another 'Record Year'

Will the event catalyze the stock, which is down about 10% for the year-to-date amid the macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulences? Historically, Apple launch events don't move the stock in a big way. Is this year going to be an exception?

As we wait for the event to unfold, click here to read Benzinga's preview on what to expect from the event:

Watch this space for live updates on the event:

