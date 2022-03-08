 Skip to main content

Golden Ocean Sells Three Panamax Vessels For $52M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:11am   Comments
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) has sold three of its oldest Panamax vessels, Golden Empress, Golden Enterprise, and Golden Endeavour, for a combined sales price of $52 million.
  • Golden Ocean expects to record a gain from the sales of ~$9.6 million in 2Q22 and receive net cash proceeds of ~$30.7 million when the vessels are delivered to the buyers.
  • The company has sold seven older Panamax vessels in the last 15 months, generating aggregate net cash proceeds of around $60 million.
  • The sale of the three vessels secures Golden Ocean's dividend capacity while reducing the fleet's average age and carbon footprint.
  • Price Action: GOGL shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $11.46 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

