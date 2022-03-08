 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Glimpse-Pasithea To Co-Develop VR Environments For Patients With Psychiatric Disorders
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Glimpse-Pasithea To Co-Develop VR Environments For Patients With Psychiatric Disorders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) has partnered with Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR / AR) platform company, and its subsidiary company Foretell Reality.

Foretell Reality applies VR technology to various use cases of mental health therapy, support, and human interaction.

What Happened: Glimpse and Pasithea will co-develop VR environments to support treating patients with psychiatric disorders safely and effectively.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Therapeutics Starts New Multiple Sclerosis Vaccine Development Program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Glimpse to bring VR and AR to patients suffering from mental health disorders. Among its many benefits, VR unites a patient and therapist in a shared environment, which is particularly important in situations where the therapist is remote, such as with our at-home treatment model," stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, commented, "through its base of subsidiary companies, Glimpse has direct experience developing such solutions with leading companies, hospitals, and universities in the segment. We look forward to our collaboration with Pasithea."

Price Action: VRAR shares closed 10.10% lower at $5.16, while KTTA shares closed at $1.13 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRAR + KTTA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
This Company Reports Using Ketamine To Treat Mental Health Disorders
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Pasithea To Open 3 New Clinics In The U.K. For Patients with Mental Health Issues, Each Clinic Expected To Add ~$5 Million In Annual Revenue
Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Plans To Open Three New Clinics In The UK By Mid-2022
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com