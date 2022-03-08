EXCLUSIVE: Glimpse-Pasithea To Co-Develop VR Environments For Patients With Psychiatric Disorders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) has partnered with Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR / AR) platform company, and its subsidiary company Foretell Reality.

Foretell Reality applies VR technology to various use cases of mental health therapy, support, and human interaction.

What Happened: Glimpse and Pasithea will co-develop VR environments to support treating patients with psychiatric disorders safely and effectively.

"We are thrilled to partner with Glimpse to bring VR and AR to patients suffering from mental health disorders. Among its many benefits, VR unites a patient and therapist in a shared environment, which is particularly important in situations where the therapist is remote, such as with our at-home treatment model," stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse, commented, "through its base of subsidiary companies, Glimpse has direct experience developing such solutions with leading companies, hospitals, and universities in the segment. We look forward to our collaboration with Pasithea."

Price Action: VRAR shares closed 10.10% lower at $5.16, while KTTA shares closed at $1.13 on Monday.