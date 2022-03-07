 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Perma-Fix, Westinghouse Plan To Develop Advanced Materials Treatment Facility In UK
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Perma-Fix, Westinghouse Plan To Develop Advanced Materials Treatment Facility In UK
  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a term sheet at the 2022 Waste Management Symposia, indicating plans to develop a state-of-the-art advanced materials treatment facility in the U.K. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The facility aims at expanding waste treatment capabilities for the European nuclear market. Westinghouse will own 55% of the initiative, and Perma-Fix will own the balance.
  • The new facility will incorporate the Perma-Fix Bulk Processing Unit (BPU), a vessel designed to treat radioactive materials. The BPU accepts various material types while reducing waste volume by 30 to 100 times.
  • Price Action: PESI shares are trading lower by 2.36% at $5.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PESI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com