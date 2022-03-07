Perma-Fix, Westinghouse Plan To Develop Advanced Materials Treatment Facility In UK
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a term sheet at the 2022 Waste Management Symposia, indicating plans to develop a state-of-the-art advanced materials treatment facility in the U.K. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The facility aims at expanding waste treatment capabilities for the European nuclear market. Westinghouse will own 55% of the initiative, and Perma-Fix will own the balance.
- The new facility will incorporate the Perma-Fix Bulk Processing Unit (BPU), a vessel designed to treat radioactive materials. The BPU accepts various material types while reducing waste volume by 30 to 100 times.
- Price Action: PESI shares are trading lower by 2.36% at $5.80 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.