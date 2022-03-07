 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Microvast Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Microvast Shares Today?

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) is trading significantly higher Monday on above-average volume.

Oil prices have continued to surge, reaching the highest levels in 13 years, which has increased focus on electrification and battery solutions. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded over $139 on Sunday before pulling back modestly. This has lifted stocks in alternative energy-related sectors. 

See Also: Why Occidental Petroleum Shares Are Rising Today

Microvast is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. The company is well known for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry to battery packs.

Microvast's average session volume is about 1.02 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading session has already exceeded 2.6 million at publication time. 

MVST 52-Week Range: $4.77 - $15.91

Microvast shares were up 26.1% at $8.22 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microvast.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVST)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Microvast Shares Pop On FY21 Revenue Outlook Confirmation
Microvast Confirms Revenue Guidance For FY21 Will Be Within Previously Announced Range Of $145M-$155M vs $146.68M Est.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com